New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with officials on the Delhi budget. State Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the meeting.

Gupta earlier said that the budget session will begin on March 24 and the budget will be tabled by the newly formed government between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital earlier, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritising Delhi's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on March 8 regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event tomorrow.

Earlier, Gupta said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people and for this purpose, she will meet women, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

"We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto, whether it is the scheme for all women or a cylinder. Nobody has to remind us that our agenda will carry on, not theirs (AAP)" CM Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Gupta on Friday said that the government will expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across the city as per the applicable regulations. She made the statement while interacting with people at her residence.

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word 'Pradhan Mantri' was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme."

She further asserted, "Today, on the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the decision to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra everywhere the rules allow in Delhi... We will follow the decision of the High Court, which says that there should be a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital." (ANI)

