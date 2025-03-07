New York, March 7: As immigration policies continue to evolve, many individuals find themselves grappling with the implications of their legal status in the United States. Among these challenges is the phenomenon of self-deportation, a term that has gained traction in discussions surrounding immigration reform. Self-Deportation is gripping thousands of Indian immigrants who entered the US as minors on H-4 visas and now face an uncertain future as they approach the age of 21.

Under current US immigration laws, once they turn 21, these migrants will no longer qualify as dependents of their H-1B visa-holding parents. With the looming threat of "aging out" and the complexities of transitioning to another visa status, many are left with no viable options. Gold Card Visa Program: US Companies Can Now Hire Indian Graduates From Top Universities Under New Citizenship Plan, Says Donald Trump.

What is Self-Deportation?

Self-deportation refers to the voluntary decision made by immigrants to leave a country due to the fear of deportation or the inability to secure legal status. This choice often arises when individuals feel that their prospects for remaining in the country legally are bleak, prompting them to seek opportunities elsewhere. US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Administration Likely To Bar Entry of Pakistanis, Impose Complete Travel Ban Soon.

For many young Indian immigrants, the prospect of self-deportation is becoming a reality as they explore more favorable immigration policies in countries like Canada and the UK.

