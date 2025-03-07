New Delhi, March 7: An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, and no foul play is suspected, a police officer said. According to the police, the officer was a director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression, and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society. "The deceased, identified as Jitendra Rawat aged 35 to 40 years, was staying on the first floor. He went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped. We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot," the officer said. Delhi: Woman CISF Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Washroom at T-3 of IGI Airport, Probe Underway.

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding the incident at 6.20 am from the security guard of the society. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. "His wife and children are staying in Dehradun. They have been informed about the incident and the family members are on their way to Delhi," said the source. IFS Officer Suicide in Delhi: Indian Foreign Service Officer Jumps off Building in Chanakyapuri; No Suicide Note Found, Say Cops.

The Ministry of External Affairs said an officer working at its headquarters in Delhi "passed away" on Friday morning but did not reveal his name. The ministry said it was providing all possible assistance to the deceased's family and is in touch with the Delhi Police. "An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs passed away in the morning of March 7 in New Delhi," it said.

"The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family's privacy in this time of bereavement," the MEA added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.