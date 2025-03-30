Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers and performs Kanya Pujan at Chhatarpur Temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Chhatarpur temple in the national capital on Sunday and performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

During her visit, CM Gupta offered prayers to Goddess Durga and participated in the rituals associated with the auspicious occasion.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Be Delayed? Know Why Implementation of 8th CPC May Get Delayed Till 2027.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia extended his greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. On this occasion, Sisodia extended wishes at the ancient Maa Kali Temple in Patiala and shared glimpses of his visit on his official 'X' handle.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent political faces extended their wishes on the Chaitra Navaratri.

Also Read | Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Proposes Future City Near Hyderabad Will Emerge Investment Destination, Addressing Telugu New Year Ugadi.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba."

In a post on X, President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals, celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)