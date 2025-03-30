Mumbai, March 30: Central government employees and pensioners expecting a salary and pension hike from January 2026 may face a delay of at least another year. Sources suggest that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations could be postponed until early 2027.

Though the commission’s term officially begins in January 2026, the revised pay scales might take up to 18 months to finalise. An interim report could be submitted before the final recommendations, which are expected by the end of 2026. Once the changes are approved, employees and pensioners will receive 12 months of arrears. 8th Pay Commission: How Many Central Govt Employees and Pensioners Will Benefit From 8th CPC? Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Official Estimate.

Cabinet May Approve Terms of Reference (ToR) for 8th Pay Commission Next Month

The Union Cabinet is anticipated to approve the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission next month, and the commission will likely start its work by April 2025. The government has also indicated that decisions regarding the panel’s composition and timeline will be made in due course. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Central Govt Employees Likely To Receive up to INR 19000 Increase in Median Salary, Says Goldman Sachs.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025, and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought input from the National Council (JCM) to finalize the ToR. The extent to which the government will accommodate employees' demands remains to be seen.

