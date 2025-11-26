New Delhi[India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting on the proposed 53-kilometre Yamuna Cycle Track project, stretching from Wazirabad Yamuna Bridge to NH-24 and further to Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

The track will be developed along both sides of the Yamuna, crossing the river at strategic points, and aims to establish Delhi as a hub of green mobility.

CM Gupta expressed her keen interest in the project, stating that it is of special significance for Delhi as it will promote eco-friendly transport, reduce carbon emissions, and ease urban traffic congestion. She emphasised that the cycle track is not just a transport initiative but a historic step toward environmental conservation, citizen welfare, and urban development.

"The project will improve public health, promote eco-tourism, and contribute to preserving and developing the green belt along the Yamuna," she added.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by senior officials from DDA, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, PWD, Railways, Energy Department, Delhi Jal Board, and NHAI. Detailed discussions were held on phased construction, inter-departmental coordination, approvals, and work plans.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that most departments have already issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and Railway approvals are in the final stage, with ongoing dialogue expected to lead to a quick resolution.

CM Gupta directed all departments to give the project top priority and ensure strict coordination without any delays. She was informed that Phase One of construction is likely to begin in the new year and is targeted for completion within one year. In contrast, all three phases are expected to be completed within three years to provide maximum benefit to Delhi residents.

The project will be executed in three phases: Phase One: Old Yamuna Rail Bridge to NH-24, Phase Two: NH-24 to Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Biodiversity Park, and Phase Three: Wazirabad Yamuna Barrage to Old Yamuna Rail Bridge.

CM Gupta emphasised maintaining quality, safety, and environmental standards and expressed confidence that the Yamuna Cycle Track will become a milestone in making Delhi a clean, green, and healthy metropolis, offering better ecological conditions and a lifestyle for future generations.

