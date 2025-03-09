New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, Minister Parvesh Verma, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and other BJP leaders attended the Spring Festival at Lodhi Garden on Sunday.

Speaking at the festival, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Thank you. I feel very happy to be here at Lodi Garden, speaking with you all. My responsibility is to listen to your voices; the more I hear, the stronger the impact will be. Share your ideas for the budget and development. I appreciate the presence of our respected participants."

Also Read | Indian Railways Gears Up To Launch First Hydrogen Train by March 31, Know Route, Key Features and Other Details.

"I assure you that we will put in our best efforts to meet your expectations. Share your suggestions, and we will act on them. Our team is fully committed to making Delhi a developed and better city. We aim for a green, Viksit Delhi, improved Delhi, clean and safe Delhi, and we are doing everything in power to actually make a change," Gupta said.

On Saturday, the Delhi Government approved a groundbreaking initiative, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi.

Also Read | Gaurav Ahuja Arrested: 'Drunk' Man Who Urinated on Public Road in Pune, Arrested From Karad in Satara District After Video Goes Viral.

"In a landmark decision aimed at women's empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samridhi Yojna. This 5,100 crore yearly scheme will provide direct financial assistance to the women of Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.

This program will provide direct financial assistance to women, particularly those from poor families, ensuring economic stability and social upliftment. A committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the scheme. The committee includes Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra as members.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the scheme will leverage advanced technology, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, for the seamless disbursement of financial benefits. Applications will be received through an online portal developed specifically for the scheme, added the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)