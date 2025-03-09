New Delhi, March 9: Indian Railways is set to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train by March 31, marking a significant step toward sustainable transportation. This innovation will place India among global leaders in green mobility, alongside Germany, France, China, and the UK.

Hydrogen-powered trains represent the future of eco-friendly transportation, providing a sustainable alternative to diesel engines. India’s upcoming hydrogen train will highlight the country’s advancements in railway engineering and green mobility, demonstrating its commitment to innovative and sustainable transport solutions. This project positions India among global leaders in clean energy-driven rail technology. India’s First Hydrogen Train Will Be Among World’s Longest and Maximum Powered, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Route and Deployment

The first hydrogen train, currently being built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, will be deployed on the Jind-Sonipat route in Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. This route covers approximately 89 km, serving as the pilot project for future hydrogen-based railway expansion.

Key Features of India’s Hydrogen Train

Made-in-India Innovation

The specifications for this train have been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), ensuring it is completely indigenously designed and manufactured.

Unmatched Power Capacity

India’s hydrogen train boasts a 1,200 horsepower (HP) engine—more than double the capacity of similar hydrogen trains worldwide, which usually range between 500 to 600 HP. This makes it one of the most powerful hydrogen trains globally.

Zero-Emission Transport

The train operates using hydrogen fuel cells, generating electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, with only water vapor as a byproduct. This makes it an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional diesel trains.

Dedicated Hydrogen Infrastructure

A hydrogen production-storage-dispensation facility is being developed alongside the train’s launch. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted necessary safety approvals for the infrastructure.

With an INR 2,800 crore allocation for 35 hydrogen trains, Indian Railways aims to revolutionize clean energy transportation. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that this project is a major step toward reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a greener future for India’s rail network.

