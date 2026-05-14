India News | Delhi Court Extends CBI Custody of Delhi Police Inspector Arrested in Bribery Case

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the CBI custody of Inspector Subhash Chand of Delhi Police posted at Narcotics Cell, Dwarka. He has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case.

Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat extended the CBI custody of Subhash Chand for one day. He has to be produced before the court on Thursday. He was produced before the court after expiry of one day of CBI custody.

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While seeking further custody, the CBI said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone, which the accused destroyed.

CBI's counsel Neel Mani submitted that one day further custody is required for the purposes of taking the Accused at the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

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Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case.

A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)