New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The person accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Delhi's Dayalpur area, was injured during an encounter with the police as he tried to flee custody, officials said on Tuesday. One official, identified as Constable Amit Mann has also sustained injuries after the accused tried to attack them with a blade.

The accused and the Constable have been taken to JPC hospital for treatment.

Dayalpur police station officials said that the accused, Naushad, 28, was being escorted in a police vehicle back to Delhi as he requested to relieve himself due to a natural call. As the accused was being escorted by an official while relieving himself, he took out a blade and attacked one of the escorting party's members and attempted to flee, leading to the Sub-Inspector firing a round after a verbal warning, which was ignored.

"As the escorting team reached near Jheel Park area of PS Welcome, the accused again expressed strong urgency to relieve himself. While being taken for the natural call by a team led by SI Kaushik Ghosh, the accused suddenly took out a blade hidden in his clothes and attacked a member of the escorting party twice with slashes of the blade, freed himself from custody and attempted to flee," read a statement from the police.

Officials said that Sub-Inspector Kaushik Ghosh first issued a verbal warning, and as the accused ignored the warning and continued to flee, the official fired a shot in the air first and then one more aimed at his leg to prevent his escape.

"In order to prevent his escape, another carefully aimed round fired by SI Kaushik Ghosh hit the accused in his leg. Subsequently, the accused was overpowered and taken into custody," the statement added.

Apart from the current investigation and charges against the accused, additional charges of assault are also being registered against him at Welcome police station.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Assembly's leader of Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi.

She sought an appointment with him to discuss the matter, stating that the fact that the main accused has still not been arrested raises serious questions about the nature and seriousness of the police investigation.

The residents of Dayalpur area had also staged a protest as the incident sparked outrage among locals, who demanded swift justice for the victim.

The nine-year-old girl was found dead in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. Doctors said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was without a pulse or heartbeat. According to the police, the attending doctors observed visible injuries on her face and suspected sexual assault. (ANI)

