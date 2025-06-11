Mumbai, June 11: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will create history when he lands at the International Space Station (ISS) for a space odyssey with the Axiom-4 mission, which will mark India's return to space flight after 41 years. Lucknow-born Shubhanshu Shukla, who is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF), is part of the ISRO-NASA-supported commercial spaceflight by Axiom Space, which will likely lift off for a 14-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday evening, June 11.

The Axiom-4 mission to send the Indian Gaganyatri to the ISS will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States. Notably, ISRO said that the targeted launch time is 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Ahead of the Axiom-4 mission launch, it is learnt that ISRO and DRDO have developed an Indian menu for space after years of research. This Indian food menu will be carried by Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS. During his 14-day mission, Shukla is reportedly going to eat Indian food, including sweets. So, what foods will Shubhanshu Shuka carry to ISS? Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

Shubhanshu Shukla To Carry Halwa, Aamras and Rice to Space

According to reports, the Indian astronaut will carry some of his favourite foods, such as moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, aamras, and rice. It is also reported that Shukla won't be carrying spicy food as they are high in spice content. The IAF Group Captain is also expected to share the sweet dishes with other astronauts who will be going on the Axiom-4 mission along with him. Reports also claimed that ISRO and DRDO have prepared ready-to-eat dishes like idli, upma, biryani, pulao, dal, vegetable curry, roti and halwa for Shukla during his stay in ISS.

Ready-To-Eat Dishes Prepared by ISRO and DRDO

To consume food at the International Space Station, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will have to rehydrate the meal packets with water before consuming them. It is also suggested that the menu for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight, which is expected to take off by 2027, will likely be the same. It is worth noting that Shukla's travel to space will mark India's return to human spaceflight over four decades after Rakesh Sharma scripted history by undertaking a journey to space onboard Soviet Russia's Soyuz spacecraft back in 1984. ‘All the Best’, IAF Wishes Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Crew of Axiom-4 Mission for Successful Trip to International Space Station.

In addition to Shubhanshu Shukla, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission comprises Commander Peggy Whitson, specialists Tigor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. The 14-day mission to ISS will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.

