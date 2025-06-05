India News | Delhi Daylight Shooting Case: 3 Arrested in Encounter

Following an encounter, the Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters and a conspirator involved in the daylight murder of a man in south Delhi's Mehrauli, an official said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 05, 2025 06:12 PM IST
India News | Delhi Daylight Shooting Case: 3 Arrested in Encounter

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Following an encounter, the Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters and a conspirator involved in the daylight murder of a man in south Delhi's Mehrauli, an official said on Thursday.

Deepak (31) and Yogesh (30) were identified as the alleged shooters, and Ajay (27) as a conspirator, the official said, adding that the shooters sustained bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory fire.

Ajay was later apprehended from Pushp Vihar and found in possession of an illegal firearm.

"On May 15, a 30-year-old man identified as Arun Lohia was shot dead near a bus stop at CDR Chowk. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Mehrauli police station, and an investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Based on electronic surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and local intelligence, the team identified the suspects.

On the intervening night of June 4 and 5, the police received specific inputs that the shooters were planning to flee via Chirag Delhi's Khanpur stretch.

A trap was set around 3 am and the accused were intercepted while riding a motorcycle.

