Kathua (J-K), Feb 8 (PTI) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh Saturday said the anger of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man) against AAP was reflected in the election results and its echo will be heard in Punjab and elsewhere as well.

The BJP cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

Responding to a question by reporters about his party's victory in the Delhi elections, Singh said, "Delhi's 'Aam Aadmi' demonstrated their anger against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and that too so loudly that its echo will now be heard in Punjab and elsewhere."

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office was in Kathua, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, to inaugurate seven water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The schemes built with an outlay Rs 25.31 crore will benefit 15,881 people, covering 2,584 households in 10 villages.

"A total of 303 water supply schemes, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,369.57 crore are being taken up in Kathua under the Jal Jeevan Mission," he said, pointing out that certain issues being faced in proper implementation of the schemes are being sorted out in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Presenting a report card of the works done in his parliamentary constituency in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi government 3.0, he enumerated the key projects like the prestigious Chattergala tunnel and Delhi to Katra Expressway corridor, saying these ambitious projects are nearing their completion.

Crediting PM Modi with creating a new work culture, Singh said the government is focused on completing the stalled projects to boost connectivity in remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Chattergala tunnel, once completed, will be a game-changer in providing all-weather connectivity between Doda and Lakhanpur. It has now been decided to build nine additional underpasses along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, fulfilling a public demand, Singh said.

Underlining the potential of tourism to create employment opportunities and boost livelihoods, Singh said steps are also being taken to promote tourism in places such as Basohli and Mantalia in the region.

The minister said Kathua will soon become a major hub of economic activity, offering avenues of self-employment to the local youth.

