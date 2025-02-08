New Delhi, February 8: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which contested only two seats in the Delhi Assembly elections -- Okhla and Mustafabad -- managed to make its presence felt, with both of its candidates emerging as second runners-up. Both Shifa Ur Rehman Khan and Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots and currently in jail, cut into the BJP and AAP's vote share and performed better than Congress, which was relegated to fourth place.

According to the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amanatullah Khan won in Okhla with a margin of 23,639 votes, while BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary came second with 65,304 votes. Shifa Ur Rehman Khan, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, secured 39,558 votes. Similarly, in Mustafabad, AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain secured 33,474 votes and finished as the second runner-up in the Assembly race. Congress Flop Show in Delhi: Knocked Out of Top 3 Slots in 3 Constituencies Mehrauli, Okhla, and Mustafabad.

BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of 17,578 votes. In both constituencies, Congress trailed in fourth place, with the party's candidate Ali Mehdi receiving 11,763 votes in Mustafabad and Ariba Khan securing 12,739 votes in Okhla.. Over 50 people were killed and scores injured in the riots, which broke out in February 2020 following clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). BJP To Form Government in Delhi After 27 Years After Beating AAP; PM Narendra Modi To Address Workers at Party Headquarters Today.

Shifa Ur Rehman Khan and Tahir Hussain were granted interim bail for campaigning, during which they held several roadshows in Okhla alongside AIMIM leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi. Delhi went to the polls on Wednesday, February 5, and the counting is still underway. According to Election Commission data, the BJP has secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 44 out of 70 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)