New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A Special Court at Rouse Avenue has recently modified the bail condition requiring Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to inform the Investigation Officer (IO) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about his detailed itinerary before leaving Delhi-NCR region.

However, the court has refused to release his diplomatic passport. He is an accused in the money laundering case linked with Delhi Excise policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order partly allowing the plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. He sought modification of bail conditions and release of his diplomatic passport.

"I, therefore, see no ground to modify the condition of the order dated April 3, 2024, whereby the applicant was directed to surrender his passport," the court ordered.

The court said that it finds no reason to accept the submission of the applicant (Sanjay Singh) that he is not able to accept or respond to the invitations which he might be receiving for participating in various international events and conferences because his passport is in the custody of this Court.

The court also said that the applicant did not seek a modification of the condition requiring him not to leave the country without seeking prior permission of this Court and only sought a modification of the condition that his passport may be released to him.

It also said that the fact that the use of a Diplomatic passport is subject to obtaining necessary permission from the competent Government Authority, cannot be said to have any bearing on the relief prayed for.

The court said that in any event, before leaving the country, the applicant would have to seek permission from this Court.

"In the event of filing of such an application by the Accused and if upon considering the groundsmentioned in such application, permission to travel abroad is granted by the Court, the passport would undoubtedly be also ordered to be released to the Applicant to enable him to undertake the journey abroad," the court ordered on February 4.

Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan and Changez Khan appeared for Sanjay Singh. Special counsel Zoheb Hossain and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta represented the ED.

On the modification of other bail conditions the Special judge said, "Considering the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, I am therefore, of the opinion that trial of the case is not likely to be hampered in case condition is modified as prayed."

"Accordingly, the condition requiring the Applicant (Sanjay Singh) to share his detailed written itinerary in advance with the IO of the case before leaving NCT of Delhi as imposed in the order of April 03, 2024, is hereby dispensed with and it is directed that henceforth the Applicant shall not be required to share his detailed itinerary with IO before leaving NCT of Delhi," Special judge Kaveri Baweja ordered on February 4.

It is however reiterated to add that the applicant shall ensure that he attends the Court on each and every date fixed in the matter or on such other date as otherwise directed, the court added.

Investigation in this case has been concluded and the Main Prosecution Complaint and Supplementary Prosecution Complaints have already been filed by ED against all the accused, including the present Applicant.

The court noted that It is not the plea of ED that the applicant is unlikely to remain present before the Court during the trial if the condition requiring him to share his detailed itinerary in advance with the IO before leaving NCT of Delhi is modified, as prayed. (ANI)

