New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a multispeciality hospital in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, an official said.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to the location, and fire-fighting operations are underway, an official added.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. The Delhi Fire Service is actively working to control the blaze.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

