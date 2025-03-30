New Delhi, March 30: Congress on Sunday wished everyone happiness, blessings and a spirit of brotherhood on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. "On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood. Eid Mubarak!," Congress said in a social media post on X. Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Vice President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

In his message, Vice President Dhankhar said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, I extend warm greetings to all citizens of our nation. Eid reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us. The essence of this holy day transcends mere celebration; it embodies the constitutional ideals of unity, compassion, and mutual respect that form the cornerstone of our diverse democracy". Eid 2025 Moon Sighting Update: Ramzan Ends as Crescent Moon Sighted in India, Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated on March 31.

"Let us celebrate the profound spirit of renewal and collective harmony that this sacred occasion represents. May the spirit of Eid inspire us to recommit ourselves to the values that illuminate our path forward and bind us as one remarkable, resilient nation," he said, as per the statement. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

In her message, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters." "Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion. This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity," she said. Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings, Says ‘It Brings a Message of Happiness and Harmony’.

"May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in the lives of all and give us strength to move forward with a positive attitude," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)