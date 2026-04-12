New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in bushes near the Rajghat Bus Depot in Delhi on Sunday, prompting a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, multiple fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot after information was received around 1:35 pm.

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Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Bhupendra Prakash said fire tenders were deployed from all sides as the blaze spread across a large area.

"We received information around 1:35 that there was a fire near Raj Ghat. Fire department vehicles were immediately dispatched," he told ANI, adding that the fire spread across an area of about 4 to 5 kilometres.

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He further said that the situation has largely been brought under control due to swift action by firefighting teams. "We have deployed vehicles on all sides and have almost brought the fire under control. We also stationed some fire engines inside the Rajghat Bus Depot as a precaution, as the fire had reached close to the depot boundary," he said, adding that firefighting operations were carried out both inside and around the depot area.

Explaining the terrain, he said the affected area included a forested stretch with difficult access and a deep gorge, which made firefighting challenging.

"There's a deep gorge in the area. Our men are putting out the fire with water where possible. Where it's not possible to use water, they are breaking off tree branches and using them to beat the fire and extinguish it," he said.

Fire service officials said teams remain deployed at the site and monitoring is ongoing to ensure the fire does not spread further.

Details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)