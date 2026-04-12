Patna, April 12: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a crucial Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 14. Sources indicate that the meeting is likely to approve several important agenda items. Sources told ANI that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers. Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar may tender his resignation. Bihar could get a new Chief Minister on April 15, the sources confirmed to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha asserted that the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, continues to remain deeply committed to the state's development, even if he is not serving in that position. Jha said that the party contested the 2025-30 mandate in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would carry forward his policies and governance model. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP, To Resign As Bihar CM in 3 to 4 Days.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said. Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. Shifting of Goods Underway at Nitish Kumar's Residence.

His role in managing alliance politics has been key to the NDA's rule in Bihar. His move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfillment of his long-stated ambition to serve in every legislative house in India, including the Bihar Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council, the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha. Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council after being elected to the upper house of Parliament. MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted his resignation to Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)