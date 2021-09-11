New Delhi, September 11: As many as four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, informed airport officials.

Parts of Delhi Airport were also waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

According to the officials, the Dubai-New Delhi Emirates flight was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The Bombay-New Delhi IndiGo flight, GoFirst Mumbai-New Delhi, Spicejet's Kolkata to New Delhi and Mumbai-New Delhi flights were also diverted to Jaipur.

"We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) in a tweet.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicular movement has also been affected due to incessant rainfall.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicular movement has also been affected due to incessant rainfall.

