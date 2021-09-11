Hyderabad, Sep 11: Hyderabad police have arrested the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Raju was arrested in his native village Addaguduru in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district late Friday night and was shifted to Hyderabad, a police official said.

The child was sexually assaulted and murdered by her neighbour Raju in his house in Singareni Colony of Saeedabad area on Thursday.

The body of the girl, who was missing since 5 p.m. Thursday, was found in the house of her neighbour after midnight. Kerala Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Idukki; Accused Arrested.

Autopsy done at government-run Osmania Hospital revealed that the child was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.

Police had formed 10 teams to arrest the accused, who was absconding. The youth was finally arrested in his native village.

The horrific incident had triggered angry protest from residents on Friday. They staged sit-in for seven hours on Champapet-Sagar Road, demanding immediate and harshest punishment to the guilty.

Hyderabad district collector L. Sharman and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramesh Reddy rushed there to pacify the protestors.

The protest ended after the assurance and series of measures announced by the collector to do justice and help the victim's family.

The collector and district magistrate promised that a fast-track court will be set up to ensure that the guilty get the harshest punishment within a month. He announced immediate assistance of Rs.50,000 to the victim's family.

The family of the victim had migrated from Nalgonda district for livelihood. Her father is working as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The collector said a two-bed room house will be allotted to the family at a place of their choice. He also promised an outsourcing job to an educated member of the family.

The official said two siblings of the victim will be provided free education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).