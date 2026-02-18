New Delhi, February 18: Residents of the national capital woke up to light rainfall and overcast skies on Wednesday, February 18, marking a sharp shift in weather following an unseasonably warm start to the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting intermittent drizzle and thunderstorms throughout the day. This sudden change is attributed to an active Western Disturbance currently influencing the plains of Northwest India. Scroll below to see the weather forecast for Delhi for today, February 18.

Rainfall and Temperature Shifts

The morning rain has brought a much-needed dip in temperatures after Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Monday, when the mercury climbed to 31.6 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, February 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

For today, the IMD predicts:

Maximum Temperature: Likely to settle between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, providing marginal relief from the recent heat.

Minimum Temperature: Expected to hover around 13 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

Wind Conditions: Gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected towards the forenoon and afternoon, potentially accompanied by lightning in isolated pockets.

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

AQI and Visibility Concerns

Despite the rain, air quality in the capital remains a concern. As of Wednesday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "Severe" category at several monitoring stations, with an average reading around 327. While the light showers may help settle some particulate matter, the IMD warns of "mist" or shallow fog during the night and early morning hours of Thursday.

Regional Impact of the Western Disturbance

The weather system is not limited to Delhi. The IMD has extended its rainfall and thunderstorm warnings to several adjoining areas:

NCR: Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad are also under the yellow alert.

Neighbouring States: Light to moderate rainfall is "very likely" over parts of Haryana (Sonipat, Jhajjar), Uttar Pradesh (Modinagar, Bagpat), and Rajasthan (Alwar).

Hilly Regions: A snowfall warning remains in place for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand as the system moves across the Himalayas. Chandigarh Weather Update and Forecast: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Next Few Hours.

Outlook for the Week

Weather officials expect the current cloudy conditions to persist until Thursday afternoon, after which the sky is likely to clear. From February 20 onwards, the IMD predicts a return to mainly clear skies, though mist will likely continue during morning hours. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise again toward the end of the week as the influence of the Western Disturbance wanes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).