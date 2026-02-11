Cricket fans can expect uninterrupted action as India takes on Namibia in their second Group A fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following a testing opener in Mumbai, the tournament moves to the capital, where weather conditions are predicted to be near-perfect for cricket. Meteorologists have ruled out any threat of rain, ensuring that a full 40-over contest is likely as the hosts look to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast

The forecast for Thursday, 12 February, indicates a pleasant day with maximum temperatures reaching 24°C. As the match progresses into the evening, the mercury is expected to drop significantly, with temperatures hovering between 18°C and 20°C during the second innings.

While the sky is expected to be clear for the majority of the day, some cloud cover may develop late in the evening. However, the probability of precipitation remains exceptionally low at just 5 percent to 10 percent, making a rain-induced delay or washout highly improbable.

The Dew Factor

While rain will not be an issue, heavy dew is expected to play a critical role in the latter half of the match. The high humidity levels in Delhi during February often lead to a wet outfield after sunset, which can make it difficult for bowlers to grip the white ball. Super Over Rules in Cricket: Check What Law Says.

Delhi Weather Updates Live

Given India’s formidable batting line-up and Namibia’s spirited bowling attack led by Ruben Trumpelmann, the conditions are set for a high-scoring encounter. India enter the match as heavy favourites, particularly after a gritty half-century from Suryakumar Yadav rescued them in their previous outing against the USA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).