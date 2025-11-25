New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Four people, three males and one female, got injured due to the collapse of a newly constructed structure. The collapse was witnessed on Street number 6, Jwala Nagar, New Delhi.

The fire department received information about the incident at 9:50 am. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. One of the family members, namely Avinish, revealed that they were constructing a hall on the third floor of the house; as a result, on Tuesday, the roof of the newly built structure collapsed. Four people were trapped in the debris of the collapse.

According to the sources, four were injured, i.e., three males and one female, and all were shifted to the hospital. Out of the wounded, two are family members, and two are labourers. Rescue operations are underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

