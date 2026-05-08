India News | Delhi: Gogi Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Pistol in East District

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi Police East District, under Operation "Gang Bust", arrested an active member of the notorious Gogi Gang during a joint operation conducted by the Special Staff and Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area.

The accused has been identified as Amit Maan. He was apprehended while roaming suspiciously in the Patparganj Industrial Area on a stolen Duke motorcycle. A sophisticated illegal pistol loaded with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

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Acting on specific intelligence gathered through technical surveillance and informer inputs, the police team arrested the accused before he could execute any major crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had come to the area to conduct reconnaissance of potential extortion targets. His timely arrest, along with the recovery of the weapon and stolen vehicle, helped avert a serious threat to law and order and public safety.

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Special police teams had been constituted for the operation. Both teams were continuously engaged in technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and monitoring gang activities. During the last 24 hours, police received credible information that an armed member of the Gogi Gang was likely to enter the Patparganj Industrial Area to conduct reconnaissance for possible extortion activities.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police teams laid a trap near Afcon Road between EDM and the Gazipur Murga Mandi roundabout. Shortly thereafter, a suspicious person riding a Duke motorcycle without a registration number plate was intercepted.

On noticing the police, the accused attempted to flee. In an effort to resist arrest, he tried to cock his loaded pistol, but the alert police personnel acted swiftly and courageously, overpowering him immediately and snatching away the weapon.

During the search, one sophisticated pistol loaded with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession. Verification further revealed that the motorcycle used by the accused was stolen.

During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that the accused was conducting reconnaissance for future extortion-related criminal activities. In this regard, FIR has been registered at PS Patparganj Industrial Area.

Further investigation has revealed the accused's involvement in multiple criminal cases. Police are making efforts to identify and apprehend other members of the Gogi Gang, dismantle the gang's criminal infrastructure, and trace the illegal arms supply chain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)