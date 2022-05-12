New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi government has extended its anti-Open-Burning campaign till June 13, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai who ordered the extension of the campaign for the next one month from May 13 to June 13 on Thursday.

The Environment Department has also released last month reports related to the anti-Open Burning campaign.

Divulging more details on the report, Rai said, ''Today is the last day of the first phase of the anti-Open Burning campaign launched under the Summer Action Plan. In view of the cases of open burning in Delhi, instructions have also been issued to extend the anti-Open Burning campaign from May 13 to June 13.''

According to the report, 5,241 sites have been inspected in the last month, and about 442 inspections of landfill sites have been completed.

Along with this, 23 notices and challans have been issued to violators and 6 people have also been prosecuted, the Minister said.

''The anti-Open Burning campaign, which saw streamlined actions to monitor and prevent incidences of open burning in Delhi 24x7, has concluded this inspection with 500 teams from 10 departments deployed at various locations throughout the city," Rai said.

The reports are also sent to the Environment Department on a regular basis. In addition, the MCD has been directed to take all necessary procedures to prevent fires at the landfill site, he added.

The Environment Minister further said that 'Green Delhi App' has also contributed a lot to redress the complaints related to anti Open Burning. Through this app, out of 374 complaints, about 347 complaints have been resolved.

"So far, the government has been effective in curbing incidences of open burning in Delhi and taking harsh punishment as a result of this campaign. This effort will continue to play a significant part in the improvement of Delhi's environment and pollution control in the future," Rai said. (ANI)

