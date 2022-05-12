Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12: In what appears to be a targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora.

Injured Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime."

Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers. (ANI)

