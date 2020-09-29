New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has increased the number of COVID-19 beds by 1,000 in the national capital with 500 beds each in both private and government hospitals.

Responding to the Delhi High Court's notice to all the respondents on a plea moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent beds for COVID patients, the Health Minister said, "The high court has not given its decision yet, the hearing will be held on October 9. The government is trying its best and we will fight in the court."

"We have made arrangements for ICU beds in government hospitals, but a large number of people who are coming from outside are rich. They are coming to Delhi and want to be in private hospitals. We have increased 1,000 beds, 500 in private hospitals and 500 in government hospitals," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi government had, in a petition filed through additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, moved against a single-judge bench order dated September 22 staying the order for private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU capacity exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, as many as 36,302 coronavirus tests were conducted in Delhi on Monday. Out of the total tests conducted, 1,984 samples tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from this, 37 deaths were reported on Monday, informed Jain.

While the positivity rate is 5.47 per cent, the death rate is 1.07 per cent based on the 10-day death toll.

Speaking about the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said: "More cases are being reported in September than June. But compared to that, the death cases are not even one third," he said. (ANI)

