New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR said on Tuesday and sought an explanation from the Delhi government for the high vacancy in the important posts.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its team led by its chairperson visited a number of schools in Delhi and found discrepancies with respect to infrastructure and other aspects.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 11th Roza of Ramadan on April 13 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

It also came to the commission's notice that in most of the schools visited by the team, the post of head of school (HoS) was found to be vacant.

The NCPCR said there are a total of 1,027 schools under the Department of Education, out of which only 203 schools have headmaster/acting headmaster/ principal.

Also Read | JNU Clash: Education Ministry Seeks Report from University, Students’ Union Demands Judicial Probe.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted that the head of school has an important role to play in ensuring that schools have positive learning environment and a caring and inclusive culture.

The absence of school principal or headmaster will also have implications for safety and security of children, the NCPCR chief said.

Kanoongo asked the chief secretary to share his comments with "factual position about the vacancies of HoS/Principal and action taken in this regard" by April 19.

In another letter to the chief secretary, the NCPCR chairperson said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur, Delhi and found major issues related to hygiene structure of building which may lead some serious accident.

"In view of the seriousness of the issue, your good office is requested to take urgent action in the matter and an action taken report in this regard may be shared with the commission within seven days from the receipt of this letter," Kanoongo said on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)