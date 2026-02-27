What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi, February 27: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership on Friday, asserting that the residents of the national capital "will never forgive" Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Her remarks followed the Rouse Avenue Court's decision earlier that day to acquit the AAP chief and his former deputy in the high-profile Delhi liquor policy case.

Despite the court's finding that there was "no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy, the Chief Minister refused to accept the leaders' innocence. Speaking in an interview, Gupta accused the duo of long-term involvement in corruption and criticized their conduct during their tenure in power, specifically referencing the 'sheesh mahal' controversy. Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Gives Him Clean Chit in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Says ‘Truth Wins’ (Watch Video).

Rekha Gupta Statement Over Arvind Kejriwal's Liquor Policy Case Acquittal

#WATCH | On Arvind Kejriwal discharged in Delhi excise policy case, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says," This is the lower court's decision...We all know how evidence (in liquor policy case) was tampered with. If you (Arvind Kejriwal) were right, then why did you withdraw the liquor… pic.twitter.com/lCqspCWQsS — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Acquittal and Judicial Observations

The verdict by Special Judge Jitendra Singh provided significant relief to Kejriwal, Sisodia, and nearly two dozen others, including K Kavitha. The judge questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) reliance on statements from "approvers"—accused individuals who turned government witnesses—rather than concrete evidence.

However, the CBI has already indicated its intention to challenge the acquittal. The agency announced it would "immediately" appeal the verdict in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the special judge overlooked critical aspects of their investigation into the alleged corruption and conspiracy charges.

Renewed Allegations of Corruption

Chief Minister Gupta dismissed the AAP's celebratory mood as "crocodile tears" and questioned why Kejriwal moved his base to Punjab after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in September 2024. She alleged that the "syndicate" that previously operated in Delhi has simply shifted its operations to the neighbouring state.

The BJP has further intensified its offensive by raising claims about a "sheesh mahal 2.0," alleging that a government bungalow worth INR 70 million (USD 0.84 million) has been allotted to Kejriwal in Chandigarh. Gupta suggested that the move to Punjab indicates a lack of commitment to the people of Delhi.

Ongoing Investigative Scrutiny

The Chief Minister confirmed that several other matters remain under the scanner of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). She listed various ongoing probes, including the classroom construction matter, medicine supplies, and the original 'sheesh mahal' renovation row, suggesting that the AAP leadership still has much to answer for. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Cleared by Delhi Court in Alleged Liquor Policy ‘Scam’ (Watch Video).

The political fallout from these cases was instrumental in the BJP’s victory in the 2025 Delhi election. As the legal battle moves to the High Court, the war of words between the ruling administration and the AAP looks set to escalate further, focusing on the alleged luxury and "VIP culture" Gupta claims the AAP leaders have embraced.

