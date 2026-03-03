New Delhi, March 3: In a departure from traditional holiday closures, the Delhi government has announced that liquor shops across the national capital will remain open on the day of Holi. The decision, confirmed by the Excise Department, ensures that retail vends will operate during their standard business hours on March 14, providing uninterrupted access for consumers during the festive period.

Shift in Dry Day Schedule

The Excise Department recently issued a formal notification outlining the list of "dry days"—days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited—for the first quarter of the 2026 calendar year. While major religious and national observances often trigger city-wide closures, Holi has been excluded from the restrictive list this year. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Under the current order, licensed liquor stores (L-7 licensees) are permitted to conduct sales throughout the day. This move is seen as an effort to align the excise calendar with revenue goals and to curb the illegal "black market" sale of alcohol that often occurs during dry day windows.

Impact on Establishments and Consumers

While retail shops will be open, the regulation primarily affects the off-premise consumption sector. Establishments such as hotels, clubs, and restaurants (holding L-15, L-16, and L-17 licenses) generally remain unaffected by dry day rules and will continue their service as usual. No Dry Day on Holi 2026? Maharashtra Government Calls Liquor Sale Claims ‘Fake News’.

Authorities have emphasized that while the sale of alcohol is permitted, public consumption remains a legal offense. Consumers are advised to transport their purchases directly to private residences to avoid fines or detention.

Security and Enforcement Measures

In anticipation of the festivities, the Delhi Police and the Excise Department’s enforcement wing are expected to increase patrols across the city. The primary focus will be on maintaining public order and preventing "hooliganism" or nuisance in residential neighborhoods.

Traffic police have also signaled a "zero-tolerance" policy regarding driving under the influence. Checkpoints and breathalyzer tests will be deployed at major intersections and near popular celebration hubs to ensure road safety during the holiday.

Background on Excise Regulations

The number and selection of dry days in Delhi have fluctuated over the last few years following various shifts in the city’s excise policy. Traditionally, Delhi observes mandatory dry days on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

The inclusion of religious festivals like Holi is determined annually by the Commissioner of Excise. By keeping shops open this year, the government aims to balance public convenience with the logistical challenges of managing large-scale holiday crowds.

