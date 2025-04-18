New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): In a major step to combat the worsening water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi government will roll out 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers this Sunday, April 20.

As per sources, the tankers will be flagged off from Nirankari Ground in Burari, aiming to bring transparency, timely delivery, and accountability to water distribution across the city.

Each tanker will be fitted with advanced GPS tracking technology, allowing real-time monitoring through a centralised command centre.

A dedicated master control room is also being established to oversee operations and ensure efficient deployment to water-scarce areas, particularly those without pipeline infrastructure.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to crack down on water theft and dismantle the notorious tanker mafia that has long plagued Delhi, especially during the intense summer months.

Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma shared on X, "To address Delhi's water crisis, 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers will be dispatched across the city from Burari Nirankari Ground on Sunday. Each tanker will be monitored from a command centre to ensure transparency and timely supply. The arrangements for the event were inspected today."

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting 'above-normal' rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Minto Bridge area on Friday to inspect the city's preparedness for potential waterlogging.

CM Rekha Gupta assured citizens that the Delhi government has taken comprehensive steps to mitigate waterlogging issues this monsoon.

"We are here near the Minto Bridge, where waterlogging is a common problem during the rainy season. This time, the government is making all necessary preparations to ensure we don't face this issue," Gupta told ANI.

Gupta highlighted the installation of automatic pumps, which are designed to function without operators, ensuring swift drainage of excess water.

"These pumps are part of our proactive measures to tackle waterlogging efficiently," she added.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday also asserted the need to resolve waterlogging issues in the national capital ahead of the monsoon season.

Verma said drains are being cleared and pump stations are being set up in many areas of the national capital. He further added that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all departments to fix the waterlogging points before the monsoon.

"Three topics were discussed in our meeting with CM Rekha Gupta today. In 2023, the Delhi Police had notified us about 308 sites plagued by waterlogging. In 2024, we were notified about 194 such sites, with most of the locations under the PWD," Verma said.

On Thursday, the Delhi government launched an inspection drive across several schools under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), issuing notices to 10 schools and initiating the process of derecognising institutions found to be in serious violation of norms.

During the inspections, the DM was accompanied by senior academicians and officials from the Directorate of Education.

Notably, India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the 2025 southwest monsoon season, according to a long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The probabilistic forecast shows that most parts of India are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season. (ANI)

