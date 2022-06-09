New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The AAP government has decided to provide skill training to the workers in the unorganised sector through a special programme designed by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), a move aimed at increasing their income, an official statement said on Thursday

Apart from increasing income of workers in the unorganised sector, the project will further improve their skills and connect them with the target groups, it said.

The statement said the decision to launch the special training programme for workers in the unorganised sector was taken by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting a few days ago.

Under the programme, these workers will be first identified through various sources like construction board databases, associations and district magistrate offices and then they will be given a certificate training course by DSEU, the statement said.

Tool kits and uniforms related to their work will also be given to all the workers, it said.

"In another phase of this project, the Kejriwal government will also launch a portal which will have details of all these trained workers and users of their services would be able to contact them directly,” the statement said.

The workforce in the unorganised sector include plumbers, electricians, blacksmiths, potters, shoemakers, laundry workers among others.

"The Kejriwal government is committed to the upliftment of all sections of the people of Delhi. This step will prove to be very beneficial for the workers of the unorganised sector, as this will not only improve their skills but will also improve their quality of life and income,” the statement added.

It also said people would be able to access the list of skilled and professional workers and services through Delhi government's online portal.

