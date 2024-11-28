New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court granted anticipatory bail to Delhi's first transgender MCD Councillor Bobi on Thursday.

Bobi is accused in a case of obtaining a caste certificate based on fabricated documents. Her earlier anticipatory bail was dismissed by the trial court.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 1 Injured in Explosion Near PVR Multiplex Cinema in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, Bomb Disposal Squad, Police Teams Begin Probe (Watch Video).

Justice Amit Mahajan granted anticipatory bail to Bobi after hearing submissions of counsel for her and the Delhi police. Justice Mahajan noted the submissions of her counsel Praveen Kumar Duhan that she has joined the investigation thrice.

The bench directed that she is to be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 in the event of her arrest.

Also Read | Pune: Dhanori Woman Extorts INR 4.64 Lakh From Friend After Threatening To File Rape Case Against Him, Booked.

Her plea seeking quashing of FIR has been listed for a hearing in February 2025.

Delhi police had registered an FIR against her on allegations that she obtained a Scheduled caste certificate on the basis of fabricated documents.

Earlier, she contested the MCD election as SC candidate from Sultanpuri ward.

The FIR was registered on the order passed by Rohini Court on a complaint filed by the defeated congress candidate.

Rohini Court on October 4 dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Transgender MCD Councillor Bobi Kinner.

The court had said that her custodial interrogation is required in this case. It also said that there may be a nexus involved in the issuing of caste certificates.

It is alleged that the fake certificate was used for contesting the MCD election 2022 on the reserve SC women's seat of Sultanpuri ward.

The trial court had observed, "The manner in which the blurred and illegible documents were uploaded at the time of submitting the application form and the rules which were flouted by the concerned authorities at Gautambudh Nagar, UP in issuing the certificate reveals that it could be a big nexus in which several persons were involved."

Bobi Kinner has moved anticipatory bail application after not getting relief from the trial court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)