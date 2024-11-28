Pune, November 28: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Pune, where a woman allegedly extorted INR 4.64 lakh from her friend by threatening to file a rape complaint against him. The accused woman is a resident of Dhanori. As per the complaint, the woman became acquainted with the complainant in January this year. Post this, the two became good friends.

However, the complaint said that the woman started demanding money from him, reports Indian Express. He also said that the woman threatened to file a rape complaint against him if he refused to give her money. As per the FIR, the complainant gave INR 4.64 lakh over time to the accused woman. However, she continued demanding more money from him. Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Man Sexually Assaults Him and Threatens To Leak Video Online, Accused Arrested.

Tired of the demand, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against her at Vishrantwadi police station. Acting on his complaint, the police launched a probe and booked the woman on Tuesday, November 26. In a separate incident, a 38-year-old land dealer was allegedly murdered by a group of assailants in broad daylight in Pune's Kolhewadi area. Pune Shocker: Woman, Son Booked for Killing Dog by Hanging It From Tree in Mulshi’s Pirangut Area (Watch Video).

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, November 27. Police suspect the murder to be a fallout of financial dispute. Later, the deceased was identified as Satish Sudam Thopte, a resident of Sushila Park, Kolhewadi. Cops said that the deceased was booked in a case of firing registered at the Haveli police station.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

