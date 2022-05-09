New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to a final year student of Engineering, who was in police custody since November 2021 in connection with a case of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh granted bail to the accused Priyansh Chachar in the case registered by the Delhi Police crime branch in 2021. The court directed to release the accused on bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 along with two sureties of like amount.

"Keeping in view the contentions and the arguments advanced by the learned counsels for the parties, the clean antecedents and the period for which he has already been in jail, this court is inclined to allow the instant petition seeking regular bail," the High Court order reads.

The bench directed that the accused shall not leave Delhi NCR without prior permission from the court. He shall appear before the court concerned as and when required.

The Counsel for the accused submitted that he is a young boy of 23 years and is a final year Engineering student from Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology, Delhi. It was also submitted that the contraband recovered from the accused was in a small quantity that is 460 gms.

It was further submitted that the instant FIR was registered on the basis of secret information given by a secret informant without any cogent proof against the accused. He is in custody since November 8, 2021.

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by the prosecution saying that it is wrong to say that the contraband recovered from the accused is of small quantity. The applicant is not a permanent resident of Delhi and is a permanent resident of Jharkhand. He has falsely contended that he is a permanent resident of Delhi.

The crime branch of Delhi Police acting on a tip-off had arrested the petitioner Priyansh Chachar along with Karan Sajnani and Sanjeev Midha with 1,873 gms of Ganja. (ANI)

