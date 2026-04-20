New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recused from hearing the regular bail plea of AAP leader Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case. The matter is now listed before another judge on April 23.

Balyan is an accused in an MCOCA case linked with the alleged organised crime syndicate of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Balyan has been in custody since December 4, 2024.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Naresh Balyan and listed the matter before another bench.

Advocate Vivek Jain and Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Balyan. Delhi police is being represented by Advocate Amit Prasad and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh.

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His bail plea was pending at the High Court before the Special MP MLA judge. He had moved to the high court after his bail plea was rejected by the trial court.

The Delhi police crime branch had charge sheeted Naresh Balyan and several others in a case of MCOCA, alleging that they are part of an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is absconding and allegedly hiding in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in January, the Rouse Avenue Court permitted former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to make telephone calls twice a week for 5 minutes to his family at Mandoli Jail, where he is in judicial custody. He had sought liberty to make an additional telephone call in lieu of E Mulakat.

Balyan is in judicial custody in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne permitted Naresh Balyan to make two telephone calls for 5 minutes to his family in a week after hearing submissions of counsel.

Earlier, Balyan was allowed to make one call and have one E Mulakat per week.

Naresh Balyan and his Counsel submitted that due to technical issues, E-Mulakat is mostly ineffective or not conducted. Jail officials also had opposed the prayer.

"In view of the above submissions and in light of the liberty already granted vide order on 22.07.2025, applicant/accused Naresh Balyan is permitted to have two telephonic conversations, each lasting 5 minutes, per week with his family members from the jail premises as per the prevalent rules," Special Judge ordered on January 30. (ANI)

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