New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday censured the Delhi government for not ensuring funds to build official residences for district judiciary officials.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said any laxity or even slackness on the part of government officers or any authority in implementing the directions of the Supreme Court, passed in this regard, couldn't be appreciated.

"Why is this matter not a priority for the government? We don't appreciate lip service. Things should be seen on the ground and don't just push us against the wall. Don't do that. Make your officers understand this," it told the Delhi government counsel

The conduct, the bench said, was not appreciable.

"Having regard to the nature of work and duties being performed by the judicial officers as underscored by the Supreme Court, it is needless to remind the officers of the state government and all other authorities and bodies that providing adequate official accommodation to judicial officers has to be necessarily a priority for all," the court added.

The court was hearing two petitions, one filed by the Judicial Service Association, which sought a direction to expedite the availability of government residential homes to Delhi judicial service officers and Delhi higher judicial services officers.

The members of the district judiciary filed the petition owing to a shortfall of residential flats.

The court noted that while the total sanctioned strength of judicial officers was 897, the number of available flats stood at 348.

The court was informed that the CBD ground land in Shahdara was allotted but non-release of funds had stalled the residential project.

The DDA counsel, however, said allotted land was not suitable.

The court said though it was informed a meeting of officers concerned was scheduled for December 10, 2024, it was not held.

The Delhi government's counsel said after December 10, 2024, the meeting could not be held due to assembly elections.

The bench said at least a month had passed since the elections were over but no efforts appeared in sight for exploring the finances for the pending projects.

"We have been informed that as far as the residential complex at Dwarka is concerned, the proposal is years old and even for this project, no decision has been taken to ensure the finances," it said.

The court granted three more weeks to the Delhi government to take positive steps in relation to the sanction and release of funds for building the pending housing projects for the judicial officers including projects at Dwarka and CBD ground, Shahdara.

The court posted the hearing on April 3.

