New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with an order asking the police commissioner to look into an allegedly forged document of an accused in a UAPA case connected to February 2020 riots to secure interim bail.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the appeal by Salim Malik challenging the December 6 order and said, "The trial has rightly sent the document for further investigation to the police commissioner."

Also Read | How Karnataka Court Resolved a Couple's Dispute Over Baby Name and Prevented a Potential Divorce.

The bench further said, "If a forged document is filed in court, the court should not shut its eyes and take it to its end. This can be done when proper investigation is conducted."

The accused's counsel said when the plea seeking interim bail was withdrawn, there was no occasion for the trial court to send the issue for further investigation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh 5-Day Assembly Session Concludes; 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama and Protest.

"There is no reason to interfere with the order. The appeal is dismissed," it ordered.

The accused had sought interim bail and reportedly submitted a doctor's medical prescription from GTB Hospital which recommended 13 days of rest to his ailing wife.

The police however said the doctor was never advised 13 days rest and sought action should against the accused for the "forged" medical prescription.

"Considering the submissions of the special public prosecutor and the fact regarding the allegation of forgery on the mentioned document, copy of this order be sent to the commissioner of police to look into the matter and to do the needful," the trial court had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)