Bengaluru, December 20: A couple from Karnataka found themselves in a bitter three-year battle over naming their child, eventually seeking a divorce after their disagreement escalated. This unusual case highlights how a seemingly simple issue can spiral into a prolonged legal battle. Scroll down to know how the court intervened in the couple's dispute over naming their baby and saving the marriage.

According to the BBC report, the conflict began in 2021 when the woman, who has chosen to remain unnamed, gave birth to their son and went to her parent's home for a few weeks, a common practice in India for new mothers to recover. When the woman refused to accept the name her husband had chosen for their son, tensions flared. The husband, upset by her decision, never went to bring her back to their home. Instead, she chose the name Adi, a combination of the first letters of their names. Coimbatore Man Arrives At Family Court With INR 80,000 in Coins to Pay As Interim Alimony, Judge Orders Him to Pay in Notes; Video Goes Viral.

Couple Fight Over Naming Their Baby

Months passed, and the woman continued to stay at her parents’ house. She approached the court in Hunsur, Mysuru district, seeking financial support from her husband. The dispute eventually grew so severe that she also sought a divorce, claiming maintenance money as a homemaker.

Court Intervenes

The case was initially heard in a local court and later transferred to the People's Court, or Lok Adalat, which handles cases that may be resolved through mediation. Despite multiple mediation attempts, the couple remained firm in their stance until the court stepped in to resolve the issue. HC on Dating Apps: Karnataka High Court Grants Relief to Youth After Bumble Date Accuses Him of Rape, Says 'Case Projects Classic Instance of the Dangers of Dating Apps'.

In a final decision, the court chose the name Aryavardhana, meaning “of nobility,” for the child. Both parents agreed to the name and, in a traditional Indian gesture of reconciliation, exchanged garlands, symbolizing acceptance. The couple reportedly left the court content with their marriage saved.

This case is not the first in India to see a court intervene in a naming dispute. Last year in Kerala, a mother had to approach the court to register her child’s name after school authorities refused to process her child’s birth certificate due to the absence of the father.

