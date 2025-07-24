New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Three new judges on Thursday took oath of office, taking the strength of the Delhi High Court to 43.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered oath of office to Justices Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain and Madhu Jain. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises.

All the three judicial officers, who have been elevated to the high court, took oath in Hindi.

With their swearing-in, the high court's strength has gone up to 43. The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

The Centre had on July 22 notified the appointment of three judicial officers of the Delhi district judiciary as judges of the high court.

The three officers, who joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992, were serving as principal district and sessions judges at various trial courts prior to their elevation -- Vinod Kumar was posted at Karkardooma court, Madhu Jain at Tis Hazari court and Shail Jain at Saket court.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on July 1 had recommended the names of judicial officers Shail Jain and Madhu Jain as judges of the Delhi High Court. A day later, the collegium had also recommended judicial officer Kumar's name.

On July 21, six other judges -- Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga and Om Prakash Shukla -- had taken oath of office of the Delhi High Court.

