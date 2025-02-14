New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) An international conference focused on next generation administrative reforms concluded here on Friday, the Personnel Ministry said.

The conference reinforced India's partnership with the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) to advance knowledge exchange in administrative sciences, with discussions centering on next generation reforms to empower marginalised communities and enhance last-mile service delivery, it said in a statement.

The IIAS and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), government of India, successfully concluded the IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025 from February 10 to 14 here on the heme of "Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile".

The five-day event witnessed the participation of over 750 delegates from 58 countries, including policy makers, academics and practitioners, who engaged in discussions on transformative governance models and inclusive public administration.

The conference featured 66 breakout sessions and seven plenary sessions, complemented by virtual participation from thousands of officials worldwide.

The delegates from the global South emphasised equitable governance and technology-driven solutions, reflecting the conference's focus on bridging developmental divides, the statement said.

India showcased its digital governance platforms, including the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, the world's largest public grievance redressal system, aligning with the principle of "maximum governance, minimum government".

In the valedictory session, V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, highlighted India's commitment to revitalising multilateral cooperation, noting that the conference marked a historic milestone in IIAS's 100-year history.

Global delegates lauded India's hospitality, technological advancements and dedication to inclusive governance, the statement said, adding that the "event concluded with a collective pledge to build prosperous, equitable and collaborative governance frameworks worldwide".

