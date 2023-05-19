New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi Prisons Department is using polypropylene net to cover the three jails in the national capital to prevent aides of criminals from throwing any items inside, a senior officer said on Friday.

The work has been on since the last month, the officer said.

"Central jail numbers 8-9 and 4 of Tihar prison are being covered with polypropylene nets so that nobody can throw anything, such as phone, drug, inside the premises. These jails are close to a roadside. Similarly, the Mandoli jail has been fully covered with the net, while the work is around 70 per cent complete in Rohini jail," the officer said.

"The work is on since the last month and gathered pace after the killings of Tillu Tajpuriya and Prince Tewatia inside the jail premises," he added.

Quick response teams formed inside jails on May 6 to deal with violent incidents have been deployed. The teams have been staffed at high-risk wards for them to react in time and contain escalation, the officer said.

Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him "92 times."

The four have been shifted to four different jails in Mandoli, Tihar, and Rohini.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.

