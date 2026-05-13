What Happened to Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son Had Serious Lung Condition, Says Report

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Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was reportedly suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a prolonged period before his death in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 38. According to sources, Prateek had been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital for complications linked to blood clotting in his lungs. His condition had reportedly remained critical for some time prior to his death.

Sources said his health deteriorated suddenly on Wednesday morning, May 13, after family members noticed that he had stopped responding. He was rushed to Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors reportedly declared him brought dead. Prateek Yadav Dies: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Untimely Demise.

Prateek Yadav Dies: Post-Mortem Underway, Cause of Death Awaited

Officials said the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. A panel of doctors at King George’s Medical University is expected to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the medical cause behind his death.

Police sources said Prateek was brought to the hospital around 6:15 am by family members. Initial observations reportedly found no visible injury marks on the body. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report before issuing any formal medical conclusions. Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son and Aparna Yadav’s Husband Dies at 38 in Lucknow.

Prateek largely stayed away from active politics despite belonging to one of the state’s most influential political families. He was known more for his business ventures, fitness interests and public profile in Lucknow social circles. He is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav and other members of the Yadav family.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was the younger half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Educated at Leeds University in the United Kingdom, Prateek held an MBA degree and was associated with real estate businesses and fitness ventures. He had also gained attention in fitness circles and once featured on an international bodybuilding platform for his physical transformation.

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, he never contested elections or held political office, although there had been occasional discussions within the Samajwadi Party about his possible entry into politics. Prateek was also known for his interest in luxury automobiles and animal welfare initiatives.

Marriage to Aparna Yadav and Recent Personal Struggles

Prateek married Aparna Yadav in 2011 after a long relationship. Aparna later entered politics and eventually joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drawing significant political attention because of the rivalry between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.

The couple had recently been in the news after publicly speaking about marital difficulties. In January 2026, Prateek shared an emotional Instagram post announcing plans to seek a divorce and alleging strain in family relationships.

In the post, he also referred to mental stress and poor emotional health in recent months. However, no formal divorce proceedings were publicly confirmed later. Sources said Aparna Yadav was not present when Prateek was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Prateek belonged to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families. Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party and served multiple terms as Uttar Pradesh chief minister as well as India’s defence minister.

While Akhilesh Yadav became the political heir to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prateek maintained a distance from electoral politics and public political roles throughout his life. Officials and family members are expected to perform the final rites after completion of the post-mortem process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).