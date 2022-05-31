New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A day after several trees were uprooted in Delhi due to heavy winds, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday asked the agencies concerned to thoroughly assess the causes for their toppling to ensure such incidents do not recur, an official statement said.

Saxena said the government has taken a serious note of the falling of the trees and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

"I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear.

"Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest," he said in a series of tweets.

A statement from the LG's office said Saxena has asked the agencies concerned for a thorough review and rectification of the causes so that such incidents are not repeated.

"Even as experts blamed 'concretization' around tree bases/roots and 'unscientific approach' towards maintaining the green cover, the LG had, right on the first day in office directed officials to scientifically prune trees above 45 feet of height and 10 feet above the surface," it said in the subsequent tweet.

The LG Office also said Saxena had cited research and empirical evidence to tell the authorities that scientific pruning of trees not only strengthens them but also prevents them from drying up naturally.

Further, he asked them to de-concretise one square metre area around the tree bases, it added.

"Up till late yesterday night over seeing the removal of debris and clearing of roads along with Senior Officers concerned, the LG reiterated that exercise of pruning and clearing of base of trees should be undertaken immediately and completed at the earliest," a statement from his office said.

He laid emphasis on pruning of all weak, diseased and unevenly grown trees immediately.

"During his inspection on Thursday (after taking oath), Saxena ordered trimming of the weak branches, mostly hanging over the roads, that posed a serious threat to the commuters. Saxena has also instructed civic bodies to identify the trees whose roots have weakened due to concretization of pavements and take necessary steps to improve the health of such trees," the statement added.

He also requested officials of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, environment and forest departments and Traffic Police among others etc to ensure result-oriented seamless inter-department and inter-agency coordination that went beyond writing letters and reminders, the statement mentioned.

