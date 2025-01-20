New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has raised serious concerns over the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal activities, following the attack on Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai where a Bangladeshi national was implicated in a house break-in and assault.

The Delhi LG has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed the launch of a special mission to identify such infiltrators.

"Lt. Governor has taken note of the grave criminal incident involving a high profile Bollywood actor in Mumbai, wherein a Bangladeshi national was involved in house break and criminal assault. It has been widely reported that the concerned individual was living under an assumed identity and was working at a restaurant," the letter said.

"The Governor has observed that the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi/Rohingya infiltrators in criminal/illegal activities in Delhi cannot be ruled out. It is underscored that such illegal immigrants are often employed by shopkeepers and other residents as worker/house help at far lower wages than the prescribed minimum wages, thereby depressing local labour markets," it added.

The LG's letter also mentioned that there are organised syndicates and vested interest groups which facilitate the settlement of such immigrants.

"Lt. Governor has directed that a special campaign be launched to identify such infiltrators on a mission mode. An outreach programme may be launched through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verification of employees/domestic help and workers including construction labour in the interest of their own security," the letter said.

"Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitized about the need for antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated," it added.

The Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident occurred on January 16, during which the actor was attacked at his Bandra residence. The 'Hum Tum' actor sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Mumbai police have caught the accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. (ANI)

