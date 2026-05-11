India News | Delhi LG Directs DDA to Develop Dwarka, Rohini and Narela as Decentralised Business Hubs

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prepare a comprehensive and time-bound plan to develop Dwarka, Rohini and Narela as decentralised business and economic hubs aimed at attracting domestic and international investments.

According to the plan, Delhi, especially its sub-city, Dwarka developed by the DDA, is all set to become a destination for domestic as well as international investments, thanks to concerted efforts by Delhi LG, Sardar TS Sandhu, who also serves as Chairman of DDA.

Also Read | IAS, IPS Officers Bought Bhopal Land Before INR 3,200 Crore Bypass Approval; Prices Jumped 11 Times: Report.

Similar efforts are also being undertaken with regard to Rohini and Narela, the authorities' other two sub-cities.

Sandhu, in a recent meeting with the DDA top brass, discussed the modalities of developmental initiatives that could bring about transformative changes in Dwarka and the other above-mentioned sub-cities.

Also Read | 'List Weekly, Limit Adjournments': Supreme Court Issues Directions for Speedy Disposal of Bail Pleas Pending in High Courts.

Various developments like operationalisation of the UER, extensive network of Metro lines, the TOD policy, upcoming education hubs and evolution of these sub-cities into major residential areas, as also the Yashobhoomi and the upcoming diplomatic hub, coupled with large investment-ready DDA land parcels, etc., have made these localities fit for being developed as decentralised economic hubs, Sandhu is said to have told the officials.

Accordingly, the LG asked for a comprehensive and time-bound plan to be put up to him, said the release. He advised the officers to look into the prospects of non-polluting IT/ITes, Health Care, GCCs and Digital Infra Industries being attracted to these areas, for setting up their operations and offices.

Similarly, with greater connectivity with the main City and closeness to the Airport, thanks to the new road networks, these areas could also be developed majorly as a hub for data centres, semiconductor plants and warehousing, in line with the provisions of the Master Plan.

Such a transformation will not only bring in, hitherto absent investment opportunities, which have of late shifted to other cities, but also create employment and generate finances, even as the city develops in a sustainable manner, Sandhu is said to have underlined.

To this end, Sandhu directed DDA to come up with a concrete plan of action in consultation with all stakeholders at the earliest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)