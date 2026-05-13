India News | Delhi Logistics and Warehousing Policy to Boost Industry, Jobs, Investment: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is in the final stages of rolling out a comprehensive Logistics and Warehousing Policy aimed at making freight movement faster, more efficient and cost-effective, while improving ease of doing business in the capital, the release said.

The Chief Minister said the policy is designed to reduce congestion caused by goods transport, bring down pollution levels, and transform Delhi into a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub.

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Under the policy, Urban Consolidation and Logistics Distribution Centres (UCLDCs) will be developed in peripheral areas to aggregate bulk cargo and streamline its movement into the city based on demand, the Chief Minister said.

CM Gupta added that localised storage hubs and micro-fulfilment centres will also be set up to ensure faster and more organised last-mile deliveries.

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According to the CMO, the government will modernise Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and develop dedicated logistics corridors, truck terminals and parking hubs. Cold storage facilities will be created near mandis to strengthen storage and transportation systems and reduce traffic pressure within the city, it added.

Delhi CM said that environmental sustainability has been given priority in the policy. The use of electric vehicles will be promoted for last-mile delivery, alongside cleaner, low-emission logistics systems. Solar-powered warehousing and energy-efficient infrastructure will also be encouraged, she added.

An integrated logistics interface platform (ULIP) will enable real-time tracking and better management of goods movement, she said, adding that the use of advanced technologies will make freight and delivery systems more transparent and efficient.

The policy will benefit sectors such as e-commerce, textiles, construction materials, fruits and vegetables, and electronics, the Chief Minister said. Improved storage and distribution systems will enhance productivity and competitiveness, while third-party logistics (3PL) services are also expected to gain momentum, she added.

Noting that nearly 61 per cent of warehousing demand currently comes from the e-commerce sector, CM Gupta said the policy is designed to attract significant investment in modern fulfilment infrastructure.

The release further added that the policy is expected to generate large-scale employment across warehousing, transport, logistics parks and cold chain sectors.

She further added that ancillary sectors such as packaging and IT-enabled services will also see job growth.

To build a skilled workforce, the government will roll out training programmes with incentives of up to Rs 5,000 per employee.

The policy is expected to generate large-scale employment across warehousing, transport, logistics parks and cold chain sectors, the Chief Minister said. Ancillary sectors such as packaging and IT-enabled services will also see job growth. The government will roll out training programmes with incentives of up to Rs 5,000 per employee to build a skilled workforce.

To encourage investment, the policy provides for a capital subsidy of up to 50 per cent, capped at Rs 50 crore, for logistics infrastructure development. Interest subsidies and concessions in electricity charges will help reduce operational costs, with projects to be promoted through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A strengthened single-window system will ensure all approvals are available on one platform. Warehousing and logistics activities will be allowed to operate round the clock, and licensing processes will be simplified.

Under the Master Plan Delhi 2041, wholesale markets will be shifted out of the city in a phased manner. Land for logistics hubs will be identified and allocated with priority to support planned development.

The policy is aimed at significantly improving Delhi's logistics ecosystem by strengthening supply chains, boosting industry, generating employment and attracting investment, the Chief Minister said. It is also expected to improve Delhi's standing in the national logistics performance ranking, LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States). With better infrastructure, transparent processes and digital integration, it seeks to enhance ease of doing business and position Delhi as a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub.

The policy will also incorporate artificial intelligence-based planning, real-time tracking and digital freight management systems to improve route optimisation, scheduling and overall logistics efficiency, leading to reduced costs and faster deliveries. (ANI)

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