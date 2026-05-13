Bihar Mock Drill: Large-Scale Air Raid and Blackout Mock Drill To Be Conducted in Patna and 6 Other Districts on May 14

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Patna, May 13: In line with the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, a large-scale mock drill simulating an air raid and blackout will be conducted on May 14 in Patna and six other districts - Kishanganj, Begusarai, Purnea, Araria and Katihar. At the state level, the Directorate of Civil Defence, Bihar, has been designated as the nodal agency for the successful execution of the exercise. To ensure seamless implementation, a Table Top Exercise was conducted on May 13 at the Department of Disaster Management.

The session was chaired by Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall and Director General of Civil Defence Dr Paresh Saxena, with participation from disaster management officials from the concerned districts. During the session, Joint Secretary Md. Nadeemul Ghaffar Siddiqui delivered a detailed presentation outlining six key components of the mock drill. Emphasising the importance of preparedness, Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall said regular mock drills were essential to enhance public safety and disaster readiness. Bihar Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Kills Mother-in-Law Following Argument in Banka.

He highlighted that such exercises played a crucial role in spreading awareness among citizens. He appealed to the public not to panic during the scheduled blackout between 7 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. on May 14. Citizens have been urged to fully cooperate by avoiding the use of generators in apartment complexes and refraining from using mobile screens, torches or any light sources.

Officials have been directed to ensure proper installation and functioning of sirens across all designated areas, timely coordination with the Energy Department for effective power shutdown, and the use of alternative siren systems such as public address systems at intersections, police stations and fire brigade vehicles. SBI ATM Booth Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon in Bihar’s Danapur, Video Goes Viral.

Special arrangements have also been mandated for hospitals, including the installation of curtains or screens on windows to maintain blackout conditions. Director General Dr Paresh Saxena briefed officials on the technical aspects and objectives of civil defence mock drills, stressing a systematic and coordinated approach. He noted that Begusarai had performed exceptionally well in previous drills and encouraged other districts to match that standard in the upcoming exercise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).