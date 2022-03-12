New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The national capital logged 161 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, said the health bulletin of the Delhi health department on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 792.

A total of 228 COVID patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 18,35,869.

According to the bulletin, one patient succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the city rose to 26,141.

As many as 36,731 samples were tested during the last 24 hours out of which 28,603 were RTPCR and 8,128 were rapid antigen.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, a total of 26,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total number of jabs to 3,17,28,080 in the city.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)

